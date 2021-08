FARMINGTON — The Farmington school board walked a very fine line Monday night between a room packed with parents and the governor’s mandatory mask mandate. The board amended its popular back-to-school plan in a way that keeps it intact while also complying with the executive order. The new plan adheres to the original plan’s progression of mitigation measures as positivity rates rise in the community, but instead of starting out in Phase 1, school will begin in Phase 3 — which calls for indoor masking.