Second Water Dog location to open at Bally's

If you have been troubled by the severe lack of smoked meats and seafood in Atlantic City casinos, prepare to jump for joy. Your prayers have been answered. Bally's Atlantic City has just announced Monday, Aug. 16, as the official opening day for its newest restaurant, Water Dog AC. Water Dog AC will be the sister location to the popular craft-casual dining spot Water Dog Smoke House, which has been stirring up a buzz in Ventnor since opening in 2019.