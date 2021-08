GRAND RAPIDS, MI – For Anthony Ochoa, mask mandates should not be a political issue up for debate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – it’s a matter of life or death. Ochoa’s daughter has Down syndrome and is immunocompromised, and doctors have said the 4-year-old could be at risk for life-threatening complications if she were exposed to COVID-19, he said. Ochoa was terrified about sending her to school in person for the first time this year.