Severe Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALLEGHANY...WESTERN SURRY...NORTHEASTERN WILKES AND NORTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dockery, or near Traphill, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Fairview Jonesville Dobson and Boonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH