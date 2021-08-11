Cancel
Ingham County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ingham by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ingham The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ingham County in south central Michigan * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mason, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lansing... Mason... East Lansing Williamston... Leslie... Stockbridge Edgemont Park... Aurelius... Onondaga Bunker Hill... Webberville... Dansville Eden... Fitchburg... Okemos Bell Oak... Holt... Haslett HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

