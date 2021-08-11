'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan to mandate vaccines for most indoor activities.

The mayor praised these early adopters, calling them public health heroes.

"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."

The program requires that people provide proof of vaccination at indoor dining, entertainment and fitness facilities across the five boroughs starting August 16.

The three acceptable forms of proof are a CDC-issued vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

The businesses already adopting vaccine requirements include:

--Amor Y Amargo

--Avant Garden

--Bossa Nova Civic Club

--Cadence

--City Winery

--Dame

--Death & Co

--Dirt Candy

--Etérea

--Felix Storch

--Forsythia

--Gertie

--Ilili

--Jeju Noodle

--Ladybird

--Leland

--Leyenda

--Llama San

--Nowadays

--Proletariat

--Public Hotel

--Related

--RXR Realty

--Soda Club

--Tannat

--The Bell House

--The Durst Organization

--The Pedal House

--The Queensboro

--Union Hall

--Unter

--Yellow Rose

The city has embarked on a listening tour to gather feedback across industries and incorporate businesses' needs into the final guidance and will also launch a multi-language ad campaign for consumers and business owners to spread awareness about the program.

