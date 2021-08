The US has been allowed to expand its appeal against a judge’s ban on extraditing Julian Assange. Representatives argued that Mr Assange would be able to “resist suicide” in a US prison.District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled last year that there was a real risk of suicide but the US is applying to have the medical evidence of neuropsychiatry expert Michael Kopelman dismissed or considered less important. Professor Kopelman, of King’s College London, had concluded that Mr Assange had autism, recurring depression and was at high risk of suicide if extradited. On Wednesday, Lord Justice Holroyde granted the US permission to...