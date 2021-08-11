Cancel
California’s Newsom snaps in interview: ‘Everybody outside this state is b****ing about this state’

By Houston Keene
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom snapped last week while talking to reporters, ranting that everyone outside the Golden State is “b****ing” about it. Newsom, who is facing a closer-than-anticipated recall election, spoke to the Sacramento Bee in an interview last week in which he grew angry at critics of California. Clips...

foxwilmington.com

