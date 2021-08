The three day weekend total of COVID-19 cases continues to be a cause of concern for the state as well as health care professionals. Hospital beds are continuing to fill up with patients as some hospitals now are choosing to put off elective surgeries in order to focus coronovirsus. There are 752 individuals now hospitalized with COVID patients and 206 are in intensive care. In Lane County there are 74 hospitalized, 44 are Lane County residents. There have also been 14 new deaths reported as cases surge. Over the weekend the Oregon Health Authority reported 4,396 new cases for the state and 567 cases for Lane County. Florence is still seeing the effect with 15 new cases reported bringing the all time total to 378. Health officials are saying that the 4th wave of the virus is predominantly the Delta Variant. Vaccination Clinics are planned for the Florence and Mapleton Area this week. Mapleton will hold a clinic from 10 until noon on Thursday at the Mapleton High School and Florence will hold one on Saturday from 1 – 3 pm at the Siuslaw Middle School.