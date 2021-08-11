Cancel
MLB

Padres pregame: Pomeranz to the injured list as Hudson activated

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 7 days ago
Padres relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz winds up against the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in San Diego. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Padres reliever Drew Pomeranz exited Tuesday’s appearance with tightness in his forearm and was placed on the injured list Wednesday

The Padres unloaded eight relievers to secure the win in Tuesday’s bullpen game.

On Wednesday, they welcomed a reinforcement (Daniel Hudson) to the active roster while sending one of their featured arms (Drew Pomeranz) back to the injured list.

Pomeranz exited Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning after 14 pitches with tightness in his forearm.

The 32-year-old left-hander has already missed a combined 46 games to the injured list stints to a shoulder impingement and forearm inflammation. After Pomeranz’s exit, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said the latest setback is “similar to the issues he’s been battling really all year – just forearm, around that area, just tightened up. Wasn’t bothering him as bad on the curveball, but when he went to step on the gas with the fastball that’s where he started to tighten up.”

Pomeranz is 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA, 30 strikeouts and a 1.13 WHIP in 25 2/3 innings this year in the Padres’ bullpen.

Hudson was already on the COVID-19 injured list when the Padres acquired him from the Nationals a day before the trade deadline.

He threw a bullpen on Saturday and a live BP on Monday.

The 34-year-old right-hander had a 2.20 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings in Washington’s bullpen to start the season.

Today’s first pitch against the Marlins is 1:10 p.m., with two regulars – in addition to the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. – out of the lineup: Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth.

Pham is hitting .123/.167/.211 over his last 14 games and will give way to Trent Grisham in the leadoff spot.

Atop the order for the first time since July 25 in Miami, Grisham is hitting .476/.577/.810 over his last seven games.

This is Cronenworth’s first day out of the starting lineup since July 24.

Kim is starting at shortstop for the first time since Aug. 3, while catcher Austin Nola is starting behind the plate a day after last night’s game.

You can read how well he’s been doing on a career-best nine-game hitting streak here.

Wednesday’s pitching matchup

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 3.70 ERA)

The 25-year-old allowed 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings last week at Coors Field and has a 4.86 ERA on the road. This is Alcantara’s first appearance against the Padres.

Only Adam Frazier (4-for-7 with a double, a homer and three RBIs) and Brian O’Grady (1-for-2) have history with Alcantara.

Padres LHP Ryan Weathers (4-4, 4.26 ERA)

The 21-year-old rookie had a 2.73 ERA before allowing 14 earned runs over his last two starts (7 IP). Weathers threw four shutout innings at the Marlins in Miami on July 24, scattering three walks and two hits in his first start off the injured list.

Here is a look at how the Marlins – at least the ones still on their roster (no more Starling Marte or Adam Duvall) – fared last month against Weathers:

The Padres’ Ryan Weathers vs. current Marlins (Baseball-reference.com)

