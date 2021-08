HEBRON, Ky. — Amazon recently welcomed new employees inside its state-of-the-art air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country. This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology. All regular, full-time employees will have access to wages of up to $19.50 per hour, comprehensive benefits and a 401(k).