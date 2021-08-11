Fieldwork Brewing Opens New Napa Valley Location at Oxbow Public Market Annex
Berkeley, Calif. – An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company officially opens its brand-new Napa Valley location featuring a large outdoor beer garden and expansive indoor taproom at the Oxbow Public Market Annex (1046 McKinstry Street, Napa). Fieldwork Brewing first opened its taproom inside the Oxbow Public Market in 2016. At the adjacent Annex, Fieldwork now operates a much larger locale with an indoor footprint of 1,450 square feet and a 900 square feet outdoor European-style beer garden. The new Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at Oxbow Public Market Annex overlooks the Napa River and Oxbow Commons green space, and is located next to The Fatted Calf and Model Bakery.www.brewbound.com
Comments / 0