Stephen Lang Explains Why Don’t Breathe 2 Had The Potential To Be A ‘Rich’ And Satisfying Sequel

The 'Top Gun' and 'Heat' actor turns the camera on himself in this intimate portrait of his thwarted ambitions. Like many celebrities, Val Kilmer wants to set the record straight. Last year, he published I'm Your Huckleberry, a memoir that chronicles his life as a young actor at Juilliard and his experience filming cinematic touchstones like Real Genius, Top Gun, Willow, The Doors, Batman Forever, and Heat. As part of the promotional rollout for the book, he was interviewed for revealing, widely-shared profiles in The New York Times Magazine and Men's Health, which chronicled his battle with throat cancer and detailed his recent creative pursuits. Now, Amazon has released Val, an A24-produced documentary that toggles between behind-the-scenes footage Kilmer captured as a rambunctious young star and scenes of him moving through the world as a much older man who now speaks through a voice-box that only functions if he holds a finger over a tube on his throat.