Mercury-bound spacecraft snaps selfie with Venus in close flyby (photo)

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 7 days ago
A European-Japanese BepiColombo probe headed to Mercury zoomed past Venus on Tuesday (Aug 10), beaming back selfies and other measurements that might reveal new facts about the cloudy planet's atmosphere. The European Space Agency (ESA), which cooperates on this mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), released the first...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

