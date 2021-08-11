Cancel
Valley Forge, PA

Valley Forge Park’s Washington Memorial Chapel is Home to One of Few Remaining Carillons in Country

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago

Valley Forge Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Historical Park, which houses the carillons.Image via Montco Today File Photo.

The tower to Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park is home to one of the few remaining carillons in the United States, writes Amanda Brady for 6abc.

The instrument is something akin to a piano but it controls the chapel’s bells.

Currently, there are only 175 carillons left in the nation.

Located on Route 23, visitors drive by this Gothic Revival Chapel, sitting on private land apart from the Park and was built between 1903 to 1917 in tribute to General George Washington and soldiers of the Continental Army.

Each Wednesday night, the Washington Memorial Chapel organizes free concerts. Carillonneurs from all around the world come and play for an appreciative audience that enjoys the peaceful setting.

“People leave with a better feeling because of the bells,” said Doug Gefvert, carillonneur of the Washington Memorial National Carillon.

The path up the tower is a long and winding one. It takes 112 steps to reach the instrument. There are six large bells below the playing cabin and 52 bells above it.

The bells started being installed in the 1920s, with more added over the following decades.

By 1952, all of the bells that currently stand were in place and the carillon was added.

Read more about the instrument at 6abc.

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
