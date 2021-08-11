Cancel
New York City, NY

Hochul vows to 'fight like hell' for New Yorkers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVowing to "fight like hell" for New Yorkers every single day, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she was prepared to lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo leaves office. Hochul, who is set to take the reins of power in just under two weeks, gave her first public remarks Wednesday – one day after Cuomo's announcement that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including one who accused him of groping her breast.

Kathy Hochul
Andrew Cuomo
