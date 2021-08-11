Cancel
San Diego, CA

Driver killed in rollover crash off SR-94

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver died after a rollover crash off state Route 94 in the Chollas View area during the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred at around 6:22 a.m. and involved one vehicle.

The CHP said a gold Ford Explorer was heading westbound on SR-94 towards the transition to southbound Interstate 805 when, for reasons still unknown, it veered off the freeway and overturned.

The driver, identified as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was ejected and died at the scene, the CHP confirmed.

The wreck and emergency response led to multiple lane closures and backed up traffic in the area for at least two hours.

