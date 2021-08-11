Cancel
Carl Lewis’ Godson, NCAA Champ Cameron Burrell, Dies at 26

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA Champ and the godson to 9x Olympian gold-medalist Carl Lewis, Cameron Burrell, has died. He was 26. “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Burrell’s father wrote to the University of Houston per TMZ. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.”

Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Former Houston track star Cameron Burrell dies at 26

Cameron Burrell, a former two-time NCAA champion sprinter at the University of Houston, died Monday. He was 26. A cause of death was not provided. "My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Burrell’s father and longtime UH track and field coach Leroy Burrell said in a statement. "We are profoundly grief stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined

Track star Cameron Burrell died by suicide, a medical examiner ruled this week, reports say. The cause of death for the 26-year-old godson of Olympic track and field legend Carl Lewis was listed as a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to TMZ. Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday (August 9), records indicate.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Cameron Burrell dead: US sprint star dies aged 26 in unexplained incident

Cameron Burrell, a sprinter who won the 100m US college title, has died aged 26 in an unexplained incident.Medical records indicate Burrell died in a car park but there are so far no more details on the tragedy.Burrell, whose parents both won Olympic gold in 1992 and whose godfather is the great Carl Lewis, was a star at the University of Houston, who announced his death on Tuesday. “We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” the university wrote. “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Burrell’s father, Leroy, said in a statement. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.“We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”
SportsSan Francisco Chronicle

Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell: U.S. 4x100 relay loss 'total embarrassment'

TOKYO — On the same grounds where Bob Hayes found Olympic relay glory in 1964 and Leroy Burrell and Carl Lewis helped set a world relay record in 1991, the United States’ 4x100 men’s relay team Thursday racked up an unpleasant moment of infamy in American track and field annals.
SportsNew York Post

Champion sprinter Cameron Burrell’s death ruled a suicide

Track star Cameron Burrell, a former national champion 100-meter sprinter at the University of Houston and the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents, died by suicide, according to TMZ Sports. He was 26. The University of Houston announced that Burrell had passed away on Monday. Records show he died by...
College SportsPosted by
The Independent

Cameron Burrell: America’s fastest college athlete dies in unexplained circumstances, aged 26

Cameron Burrell, the fastest college athlete in the US and the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents, died on Monday at the age of 26.Burrell had become a national champion after winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) individual national championship in 100 metres in 2018 at the University of Houston, equaling his father Leroy Burrell’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.Leroy Burrell, who is a track and field coach at the University of Houston and a gold-medal sprinter, said the family is going through “profound sorrow” over the death of his son.“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Family friend reacts to the death of University of Houston track star Cameron Burrell

HOUSTON - The death of University of Houston track star, Cameron Burrell, also known as the fastest U.S. collegiate athlete, shocked everyone Monday, August 9. "It was Tuesday morning. One of the track coaches came in and let me know that Cameron had passed the night before. My thought immediately went to, I have two children myself, I couldn’t get my head around how Leroy and Michelle must be struggling to get through this, and immediately thought what we can do to help," said Mike Pede, who has known the Burrells for decades off-campus and on at the University of Houston Athletic Department.
Houston, TXDaily Mining Gazette

Houston NCAA sprinting champ Burrell dead at 26

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died Monday but did not provide further details. Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Top female soccer player forced to strip during matches

Tabitha Chawinga is the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team. She is speaking out about past violations of her privacy, including being forced to strip in public to verify her gender. Critics of antitransgender laws are concerned that any form of gender policing could lead...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Rihanna Shades Tokyo Olympics With Funny Response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Photo

Ever since Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, support and encouragement have come from all over. Most recently, Rihanna decided to pop into Richardson’s Instagram comments and take a little shot at the Olympics. For those who remember, Richardson took the gold at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the women’s 100m. After a positive drug test for THC, a banned substance in track and field, Richardson’s Olympic dreams were dashed aside.
BasketballPosted by
UPI News

WNBA champion, gold medalist Breanna Stewart becomes a mom

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- WNBA star Breanna Stewart recently added another accomplishment to her impressive year: becoming a mother. Stewart announced the arrival of her daughter Ruby on Monday, a week after she led Team USA to a gold medal. Stewart and her wife, Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay, announced...
Ohio StateNews-Herald.com

Mentor alum Ryan Jacoby leaves Ohio State, commits to Pitt

Ryan Jacoby sure didn’t spend much time in the transfer portal. A week after adding his name to the NCAA college football transfer portal, the former offensive lineman at Ohio State has committed to the University of Pittsburgh. The Mentor product announced his commitment on Twitter. “New beginnings!! #H2P,” he...
BasketballPosted by
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Fudd, DeBerry get gold with USA U-19 team

A knee injury in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 cost Azzi Fudd the opportunity to add to her gold-medal collection with USA Basketball. But when the UConn women’s basketball team’s freshman guard got the opportunity to represent her country this summer, she took full advantage. Fudd and the...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Eugene, ORNBC Sports

2021 Prefontaine Classic: Sha’Carri Richardson vs. the Olympic podium

Sha’Carri Richardson might not have competed at the Tokyo Olympics, but at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic this Saturday, she will race all three 100m Olympic medalists. The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson is entered in this weekend’s women’s 100m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Prefontaine Classic is an annual stop on track and field’s international Diamond League circuit.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Official NCAA list of National Champs:

The complete list of NCAA Football FBS champions from the first season to today. A few observations that may be of interest to some here (please add some more):. -- USuCk has never won a Natty. -- Most schools have never won a Natty. -- CLEMSON has 3 so is...

