Carl Lewis’ Godson, NCAA Champ Cameron Burrell, Dies at 26

Cameron Burrell, a sprinter who won the 100m US college title, has died aged 26 in an unexplained incident.Medical records indicate Burrell died in a car park but there are so far no more details on the tragedy.Burrell, whose parents both won Olympic gold in 1992 and whose godfather is the great Carl Lewis, was a star at the University of Houston, who announced his death on Tuesday. “We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” the university wrote. “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Burrell’s father, Leroy, said in a statement. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.“We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”