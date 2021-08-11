Hill Health Center Agrees To Pay $350K For Medicaid Double-Dipping

Cornell Scott Hill Health Center allegedly engaged in a two-year scheme of dental-service doubling billing—and has agreed to pay the state and federal government a $350,000 settlement.

That’s according to two separate email press releases sent out Wednesday by the state attorney general’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The press releases state that a joint state and federal investigation found that from 2017 through 2019, the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center (CSHHC) implemented a policy that resulted in double billing for Medicaid patients receiving dental services.

Here’s how the scheme worked, according to releases:

CSHHC had Medicaid patients set up separate appointments for routine dental cleanings and for dental exams.

Because Connecticut Medicaid uses an “encounter-based” reimbursement model to compensate federally qualified health centers for all services provided to Medicaid recipients on the same day, the two-appointment setup meant that CSSG got paid two encounter rates “for services that could have been completed during the same visit.”

CSHHC’s current encounter rate is approximately $162.

“Cornell Scott Hill applied a policy that caused the state Medicaid program to overpay for routine dental services,” state Attorney General William Tong is quoted as saying in one of the press releases. “This policy burdened patients by needlessly requiring repeat visits for their dental exams and cleanings. This policy had real consequences for their Medicaid patients, including requiring adults and children to take more time off work and/or school, as well as the burden of additional transportation. In addition to the $350,000 restitution payment, Cornell Scott Hill will allow all Medicaid patients the ability to schedule both their dental cleaning and exam in one visit.”

To resolve their liability, the U.S. Attorney’s press release reads, CSHHC paid $350,000 to the federal and state governments for conduct occurring between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019. It also agreed to change its policy and offer all Medicaid beneficiaries the option of scheduling prophylactic cleanings and dental examinations on the same day.

According to the Attorney General’s press release, CSHHC cooperated with the investigation.

A representative from CSHHC did not respond to a request for comment by the publication time of this article.