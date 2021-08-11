Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Warrant uncovers 48 guns, meth, stolen cars, and thousands of dollars in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been taken into custody after a search warrant uncovered a list of illegal items inside a Tulsa home.

During the search warrant, officers found 48 guns, 39.3 grams of methamphetamine, $26,000 in cash, ammunition and a spare magazine, surveillance equipment, seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, a stolen UTV, a stolen zero-turn mower, and a stolen AC unit.

Officers also found packing materials which is commonly used to sell and distribute drugs.

Parts from a stolen motorcycle were also found connected to a motorcycle registered in Tobie Briggs’ name. Briggs was taken into custody during the search warrant.

During an interview with police, Briggs admitted to owning all of the guns, drugs, and the cash.

Briggs faces dozens of charges, including 48 counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

