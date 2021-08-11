Cancel
Conshohocken, PA

Hamilton Lane Moves Into Conshohocken’s Recently Completed $112M Seven Tower Bridge

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago

Image via Conshohocken's Seven Tower Bridge

With the completion of the $112 million Seven Tower Bridge in Conshohocken, Hamilton Lane was able to move into its new headquarters three weeks ago, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The building was constructed by local firm Oliver Tyrone Pulver – which also developed One Tower Bridge in 1988 – in a joint venture with American Real Estate Partners and Partners Group.

Image via Conshohocken’s Seven Tower Bridge

However, the developer is now struggling to find a site for its next project in Conshohocken.

“The town is pretty well built out,” said Don Pulver, the Oliver Tyrone Pulver president. “There’s not any place to put any more new buildings that is obvious.”

The entire building totals 260,000 square feet over 14 floors.

Currently, the building is just 55 percent occupied, largely due to the pandemic that has dampened demand while companies are figuring out how much space they will need for the future.

Hamilton Lane also adjusted its space last year, deciding to sublease one of the top five floors it had already signed a lease for.

The company will house 320 of its employees at the new headquarters.

Read more about Seven Tower Bridge in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

