California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or tests for teachers, school staff

By Oriana Gonzalez
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday announced that teachers and other school staff will be required to get vaccinated or agree to get regularly tested. Why it matters: California is the first state in the U.S. to impose such a requirement. Most states are allowing individual school districts to decide on vaccine and mask requirements.

Comments / 0

Florida StatePosted by
Axios

2 Florida school districts sanctioned for mandating masks

The Florida Board of Education voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' order barring mask mandates in school, per NBC News. Why it matters: It marks the first punishment doled out against school officials who have clashed with the Republican governor on the issue. Nearly 6,000 students and over 300 staff members have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 in one district.
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

Colorado starts school year with mixed mask messages

The rapid spread of COVID-19 is jeopardizing the return to in-person learning for thousands of students and teachers in Colorado who are eager to abandon virtual classes. State of play: The more contagious Delta variant prompted Colorado public health authorities to recommend that school districts consider requiring students and staff to wear face coverings as case counts and hospitalizations rise.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

The language of COVID boosters

Today, President Biden is expected to announce his administration’s recommendation for a third dose for all vaccinated Americans. This follows the CDC and FDA approval last week of a third shot for those who are immunocompromised. But a "third dose" and a "booster" can refer to different things. Plus, what...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

New Mexico to reinstate indoor mask mandate

People in New Mexico will be required to wear face masks in all public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status starting on Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The spread of coronavirus has "increased dramatically" due to the highly infectious Delta variant and still-unvaccinated populations, Lujan...
EducationPosted by
Axios

Des Moines back-to-school questions, answered

Des Moines Public Schools' superintendent and staff were questioned Tuesday night about COVID-19 and the new school year, which starts Aug. 25. Virtual learning: It's an option for all grade levels except for pre-K classes. For K-5, all students can go virtual, if they want to. They can opt in...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

TSA extends transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18

People will have to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and at airports through Jan. 18, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told various media outlets in a statement Tuesday. Why it matters: The mandate was set to expire on Sept. 13, but the highly contagious Delta variant has forced the...
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

Where Iowa is growing more diverse, mapped

The five Iowa counties with the highest percentage growth of non-white populations over the last decade were all outside central Iowa, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Why it matters: Many of these counties are home to small and mid-sized towns that have relied on immigrants to buy homes, fill jobs and raise families to keep them thriving.
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

Some safety officials in Colorado are bucking mask and vaccine rules

Law enforcement members in Colorado and across the country are resisting COVID-19 vaccines and ignoring mask mandates. Why it matters: Scores of local public safety officials — charged daily with protecting and regularly interacting with the public — have tested positive for the virus. Two Denver sheriff's deputies have died from the disease.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday. Abbott is "experiencing no symptoms" and is fully vaccinated. Why it matters: Abbott has fought vehemently against public health measures such as mask and vaccine mandates. Of note: On Monday evening, he attended a crowded meeting...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios

Spike in COVID cases, Delta variant threaten Minnesota's fall fun

Vaccines gave us our summer back. Now, Delta and other variants are threatening to steal our fall. What's happening: A rise in cases and concerns about Delta's transmissibility have prompted major companies and institutions to reevaluate return-to-office plans and COVID-prevention policies, including mask and vaccine mandates. A number of major...
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios

Charted: How Twin Cities restaurants are still struggling

It's been 17 months since the pandemic hit and Twin Cities restaurants are still struggling to fill their tables. Driving the news: OpenTable, the online reservation system, says the number of daily seated diners in the Twin Cities metro has been down between 32% and 75% since February 2020. Between...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota State Fair won't require masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Minnesota State Fair will not mandate masks or proof of vaccination for fairgoers this year. What's new: Fair officials announced Wednesday that while both precautions are strongly encouraged, they won't be required when the fair opens Aug. 26. Why it matters: The Great Minnesota Get-Together typically attracts millions of people over its 12-day run. Concerns about the Delta variant had prompted some to call for mandates to protect the safety of attendees and reduce the risk of spread. What they're saying: Fair officials said mandating masks across the fairgrounds "would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce." "We ask that those who attend do so because they are willing to follow our health guidance — not because it's mandated, but because it's the right thing to do," organizers said in a statement.What to watch: It remains to be seen whether the decision impacts attendance. Fair officials acknowledged that "by urging rather than requiring people to follow current guidance, many of our usual fair fans will not be comfortable attending." "The current health situation is not an ideal backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition," the statement reads.
EducationPosted by
Axios

Attorney general: Teaching critical race theory could violate law

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote in an opinion this week that under certain circumstances, critical race theory and anti-racism teachings could violate civil rights laws. The circumstances outlined in the 10-page opinion pretty much align with those already accepted as violations of law: racial stereotyping, creating a hostile environment,...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

New Zealand's growing COVID cluster linked to Sydney Delta outbreak

New Zealand scientists linked the country's growing COVID-19 cluster to the Delta outbreak that began in Sydney, Australia, as police arrested eight pandemic protesters on NZ's first day of its snap lockdown Wednesday. Why it matters: Since the country entered its highest pandemic restrictions just before midnight Tuesday over one...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

Election controversy in Colorado's Mesa County escalates

The head of elections in Mesa County was already in hot water — and now it's beginning to boil. Driving the news: The FBI announced an investigation Tuesday into the alleged security breach of election equipment at the office of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican. The federal agency...
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
Axios

Fayetteville might pay you to get vaxxed

Fayetteville is considering cash incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the city council's agenda. What's happening: The council will decide Tuesday night whether to establish a program to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give $100 to anyone who lives or works in Fayetteville who gets fully vaccinated.

