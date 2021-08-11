Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE To Drop His First-Ever NFT This Friday

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, August 13, ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante will drop the first NFT of his "Monsters" series via neonARKade, a curated NFT platform that connects high-profile content creators to their fans and followers. Says Benante: "The NFTs are a seris of monsters that I created with neonARKade. Now, the series,...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Benante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Drummer#Anthrax#Neonarkade#Nft#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL Remembers Recording His Parts For Song That Became 'Absurd'

In a brand new chat with Rockin' Interviews, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal was asked if he has heard the "new" GN'R song "Absurd". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have. I remember the song from when I was laying guitar parts for the ['Chinese Democracy'] album. I laid some parts for it back then. And, of course, they've all been replaced — I'm not in the band. Slash should be on there, of course, doing all the leads and stuff. So, yeah, I heard it. And it was pretty cool hearing him on there doing his thing. It definitely made it feel more like what it is — like a band."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE Says He Wanted To Make A Band That Was 'More Metal Than METALLICA'

Gibson TV has released a trailer for the Dave Mustaine episode of the "Icons" series, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) at at 10 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. In the one-minute clip, which can be seen below, Mustaine recalls how he spent the bus ride back from New York to California after being fired by METALLICA in 1983.
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

Method Man Launches Comic Series in His First-Ever NFT

Method Man is launching his own comics universe, titled Tical World, via NFT. The first installment of the rapper’s anthology series, “Part 1: The Origin,” features original characters, animations, artwork, apparel, and unreleased music available for sale as NFTs. This includes a Killa Beez-inspired original artwork signed by Method Man and New York artist Alex Smetsky; a 3D-enabled digital animation depicting the origin story of Tical World; an unreleased audio recording with music and lyrics by Method Man; the sole copies of the first artistic renderings of the Tical World characters; and a gold VIP card for Tical Athletics, Method Man’s athleisure line. Tical World also represents the first “community owned crypto-characters” to use Flow Blockchain, developed by Dapper Labs and secured by the patented TuneGo vault. The comic series is only the latest comics-related project from Method Man, who currently hosts a weekly Marvel podcast, Marvel/Method. Earlier this summer, he took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards with Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and Griselda to pay tribute to DMX. He also teamed up with the duo Jones Ink for a new single, “Day Ones,” marking his second collaborative single of 2021 after “Story of My Life” with Street Life in February.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH Touring Bassist JAMES LOMENZO Shares Photos From 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Rehearsals

MEGADETH's new touring bassist James LoMenzo has shared photos from the rehearsal sessions for the band's upcoming "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD. LoMenzo captioned the Instagram post: "I want to take a moment to sincerely thank all my friends and the amazing MEGADETH fans who took the time to wish me well this week. Tour prep has been a blast, it's great to be playing with Dave [Mustaine, guitar/vocals] again! I'm finding that with Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], MEGADETH feels like a Locomotive bearing down the tracks. I can't wait to see you all out there on 'The Metal Tour of the Year'!"
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-ANTHRAX Singer NEIL TURBIN Says Band's Recent 40th-Anniversary Documentary Didn't Represent Him In The Best Light

To celebrate ANTHRAX's 40th anniversary, the band's social media accounts recently offered a series of video testimonials sent in by former bandmembers, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what ANTHRAX's legacy has meant all these years on. These videos honored each album in chronological order beginning with the original release, "Fistful Of Metal". The 11-week series included video contributions from former ANTHRAX bandmembers Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin and Rob Caggiano.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Hopes KK'S PRIEST Album Will Encourage Musicians To Continue Playing Heavy Metal

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed the future of the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The album 'Sermons Of The Sinner' is a big kind of message. There's things in there. We need to heed the warning that us dinosaurs… I'm actually gonna be 70 years old this year. And you never know what's gonna happen in life. And one thing's for sure, that we've had so many great decades of so many great bands with so much great music. And hopefully 'Sermons Of The Sinner', the album, can encourage young and old musicians alike to continue to write and play songs and play music like that. And hopefully we can go forward into the future and keep the music alive. Because one day all the people that played their very important parts in the '60s, the '70s and the '80s, we will no longer be here. And hopefully our music won't just be a page in the history book in the future; hopefully there'll be lots of bands. So let's see other bands, a new wave of heavy metal bands. I know there's lots of good bands down there in South America, Central America. So hopefully when the COVID disappears we'll have a new energy with lots of new bands and lots of great tours, making lots of great albums. And we can continue on from there and be as strong as ever."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases 'Sound Effects Version' Of 'The Writing On The Wall' Video

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released the "special effects" version of their music video for their latest single, "The Writing On The Wall". The song, which was written by MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by MAIDEN bassist and founder-member Steve Harris, is taken from IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu", which will be released on September 3 via BMG.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch Maskless COREY TAYLOR Perform SLIPKNOT's 'Wait And Bleed' With His Solo Band For First Time

Corey Taylor performed the classic SLIPKNOT song "Wait And Bleed" live with his solo band for the first time this past Thursday (August 12) at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota. The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer also played the track the following night (Friday, August 13) at The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fan-filmed video footage of both concerts can be seen below.
Los Angeles, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Releases CHRIS CORNELL Tribute Performance On Vinyl

METALLICA has released two songs from its performance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert as part of its "Vinyl Club". "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury" were recorded at the "I Am The Highway" event, which was held in January 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California , and were produced by Greg Fidelman, mixed by Jim Monti and mastered by Billy Joe Bowers at Casa De Amor.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

L.A. GUNS Announce 'Checkered Past' Album Details

Long-running hard rockers L.A. GUNS will release their new studio album, "Checkered Past", on November 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. Fans can get their first preview of the album with the release of the single "Knock Me Down". Written and recorded during late 2020 and early 2021, "Checkered Past" sees...
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Watch Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro Nail Blindfolded Guitar Challenge

Undoubtedly up to the unusual exercise, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has some fun shredding guitar while blindfolded in a new video with DragonForce guitar player Herman Li. The clip comes from a recent Twitch livestream Li did with Loureiro and subsequently shared on DragonForce's YouTube. Midway through the chat, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy