Vrana’s press conference, and thoughts on coaching vs creativity

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

Vrana has a new three year deal with Detroit. The terms are good (in my opinion). Three years, 5.25m. Currently, the best offensive winger on the squad and ready to roll. This press conference is worth a watch. I swear Vrana looks a lot like Jiri Fischer. Especially in this clip. I love the “semi smile” when you see a player on these calls. The press are doing their best to find questions that aren’t obvious, but sometimes it comes out so awkwardly. “Are you glad to have a contract”. “Yep”. Etc.

