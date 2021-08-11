Vrana’s press conference, and thoughts on coaching vs creativity

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. On August 12th, 1981, at the age of 35 years old, the Senator, Serge Savard, announced his retirement. An important part of the 70s’ Habs blue line, he was the first member of the Big Three to retire, Guy Lapointe would leave the Habs for St-Louis just a season later and Larry Robison would rock the Tricolore for 8 more seasons. In 917 games with the Canadiens, Savard had gathered 412 points, 537 penalty minutes and a cumulative rating of + 497, but like everyone, he had slowed down with age, and he was pushed towards the door much like Guy Lafleur would be 4 seasons later.