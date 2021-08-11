Mike McCarthy: Transition Back To Texas

Update: No apology or commentary on the controversy was provided on Thursday’s show. With Hard Knocks debuting last night on HBO, and featuring the Dallas Cowboys, you had to know Undisputed and Skip Bayless were going to all out talking about the show. For those unfamiliar, the Cowboys are Bayless’s favorite team and because of this, Undisputed has a very unhealthy obsession with the Cowboys. Back in March, the show spent 93% of a whole episode talking about Dak Prescott’s extension, leaving only eight minutes to discuss all other topics.