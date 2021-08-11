13-Year-Old Duct Taped To His Seat After Trying To Kick Out Airplane Window

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As concerns about the COVID-19 Delta Variant still rise after masks mandates came down because people went and got vaccinated, folks wanted to get back to their normal pre-pandemic ways but for what ever reason people seem to be more angry and combative especially during air travel. As a matter of fact they might want to start rethinking that slogan ‘The Friendly Sky’s’ as we have all been reading about delay’s, cancellations, confrontations and fights lately at the airport and/or on airplanes. A couple of weeks ago there was a report of a man having to be ducted taped to a seat on Frontier airlines when he became belligerent then groped a flight attendant. Now we have a similar report of a 13 year old male being duct taped to an American Airline seat for trying to kick the window out of the plane.