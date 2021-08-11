Two Coaches Charged With Murder In Teen’s Heat-Related Death

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Child abuse charges in the case of a 5-year-old girl of Greenville are set to be amended after the child died on Sunday, according to a report. The Daily News in Greenville is reporting that authorities on Aug. 11 responded to a home on E. Oak Street near W. Carson City Road where a 5-year-old girl was not breathing. Officers were able to help her breath again. She was then taken to a hospital in Greenville where staff found more serious injuries that aren’t typical for normal childhood activities.