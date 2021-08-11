CPSB VS Parents On Masks In School and Punishments For Not Using

ABILENE, Texas — It's that time when kids enter the classrooms but this time of year, things are more concerning. The Delta Variant is more contagious than previous variants according to medical professionals. Dr. Nathan Bole, in Family Medicine at Hendrick Health says "Preventing that has been the problem we are facing so far, I think we’re definitely working towards trying to allow the vaccine to be administered to kids under 12, but we're just not quite there yet and so we’re doing everything to prevent kids from catching the virus.”