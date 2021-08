Vintage train buffs have a new must-take getaway this fall. On three select days in October, New Yorkers will be able to take a ride back through time on a historic train car that was once a part of the iconic 20th Century Limited. That train line, which was immortalized in the classic musical On The Twentieth Century, once ran between New York and Chicago. Now, the last remaining passenger car from the train is making a far shorter journey, but one that you can be a part of. (Tap dancing, however, is most likely not encouraged on this ride.)