North Carolina SweetPotato Commission Taps FullTilt Marketing as Its Agency of Record; Michelle Grainger and Melinda Goodman Discuss
BENSON, NC - Not only is the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission (NCSPC) getting ready to mark its 60th anniversary, but it’s also celebrating a new partnership as it has named FullTilt Marketing as its domestic agency for marketing and public relations. Known for its expertise in fresh produce, specialty foods, and agriculture, the marketing agency will help the commission ring in its future milestones with success.www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0