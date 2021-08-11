Cancel
Food Safety

Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Implements New Food Safety Standards as the Season Gets Underway; C.R. Waters and Teressa Lopez Comment

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, AZ - The safety of fresh produce relies on the compliance of everyone across the supply chain, and the Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) knows this well. This growing season, the organization will implement changes to the adjacent land use and soil amendments sections of the food safety best practices approved by its Food Safety Committee. The changes go into effect immediately, and the Arizona Department of Food and Agriculture auditors will begin verifying compliance in November. Training events and online resources for harvest crews will be made available as well.

