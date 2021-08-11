Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Implements New Food Safety Standards as the Season Gets Underway; C.R. Waters and Teressa Lopez Comment

Packaging of your food products is crucial for so many reasons. Above all, it provides protection of products (and consumers) from contamination by physical, chemical and microbiological factors. Good packaging will prevent moisture and toxins from entering the product and spoiling it. In addition to its protective role, food packaging also has an aesthetic, as well as an informative role. You want the packaging to attract consumers to try the food that is in it, and also to give them an insight into the value and priorities of the company. Finally, the packaging provides them information about the composition and energy value of food. If you haven’t updated your food packaging for a long time, today we are talking about a few signs that indicate that it is time to consider replacing it.