Mastronardi Produce® and AppHarvest Develop New AgTech CEA Venture, FarmCo; Paul Mastronardi and Jonathan Webb Discuss

KINGSVILLE, ON - Our ability to see opportunities and execute their outcomes with vision can inevitably decide our future, and having great minds at the table to do it gives those leaders a ticket to the frontline of the pack. Mastronardi Produce® Ltd. and AppHarvest are two such minds helping to drive the industry ahead, as they have announced a new endeavor to further strengthen their relationship and their trailblazing legacies. The two companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent to form FarmCo, a joint venture to develop a portfolio of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities that will expand supply of fruits and vegetables, including leafy greens, to Mastronardi’s existing fresh produce marketing and distribution business.