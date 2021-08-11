Cancel
Sysco Details Market Rebound in Fourth Quarter Results; Kevin Hourican and Aaron Alt Discuss

By Jenna Plasterer
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX - With pandemic restrictions beginning to ease in some locations across the U.S., market rebounds are starting to take place. Sysco Corporation is a prime example of the impacts of these resurgences as the company has unveiled its 14-week fourth quarter fiscal results and its fiscal year results. Among the highlights of the report is a gross profit increase of 86.2 percent to $2.9 billion, showing a positive trend in the distributor’s growth going forward.

#Sysco Corporation#Recipe#Ebitda#Eps
