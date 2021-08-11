Cancel
California State

California to require teachers get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or undergo weekly testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday. The requirement will go into effect starting Thursday, Aug. 12. Schools should be in compliance by Friday, Oct. 15.

