The CW’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Star Chloe Bennet Exits Show

By James Hibberd
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140aEg_0bOhnThj00

The CW is down a Powerpuff Girl.

Chloe Bennet has exited the beleaguered Powerpuff pilot, which is currently being redeveloped for series consideration.

Bennet played Blossom (center in the above photo) in the network’s first pass on reworking the classic Cartoon Network animated series into a live-action show.

Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached to play Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively.

An insider said that while making new deals for Powerpuff to extend the actors’ availability for the new pilot cycle, Bennet did not sign her offer due to scheduling. Casting for the third Powerpuff girl will begin in the fall.

The show’s executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody are also still attached.

Powerpuff has been in the works since 2020 and was under consideration for a fall 2021 debut. The CW decided the project needed to be overhauled in May.

“The reason we do pilots is, sometimes things miss,” The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the time. “We believe in the cast and in [writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier] and [executive producer Greg Berlanti] and studio Warner Bros. In this case, the pilot didn’t work. Because we see enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you test things out. We felt, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’ This is a powerful property, it engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right.”

Variety first reported the news.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
