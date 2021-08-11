Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle’s Latest Industrial Plan Will Exclude Housing, Erect New Walls Around Industrial Districts

publicola.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk through the stretch of Ballard that runs roughly from 14th to 8th Ave. NW between NW 53rd Street and Leary Way, and you’ll find no shortage of breweries and taprooms selling hoppy IPAs and farmhouse ales to take home or drink onsite, along with an eclectic assortment of food trucks offering everything from dim sum to burgers to Polish food. What you won’t see is housing: No apartments, condos, or artists’ lofts to break up the area’s single-story industrial monoculture.

publicola.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Ballard, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Durkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#West Seattle#Land Use#Polish#Sound Transit#Naiop#Interbay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy