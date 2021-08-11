Cancel
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa to miss Field of Dreams game

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

La Russa, 76, announced Wednesday that he will miss the event due to personal reasons. He will be attending the funeral of a family member in Tampa.

La Russa admitted that he wanted to participate in the event. The field was part of the set used in the “Field of Dreams,” a feature film starring Kevin Costner. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990.

“I was raised to embrace the history of the game, and I think too often we lose parts of it,” La Russa said. “Field of Dreams, it’s a great movie, and it embraces family and what the game’s all about. It’s a very special opportunity. Our guys are really excited to be there.”

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as his team’s manager for Thursday’s game.

“(Cairo’s) been talking about the Yankees for the last three days,” La Russa said. “I guarantee no one will pay more attention than he will.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

