Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley says The Challenge season 37 felt like her 'rookie season all over again'
"I definitely did learn that there are repercussions for your political actions during previous seasons." When you make power moves on The Challenge, you better be prepared to face the consequences in a later season. And Tula "Big T" Fazakerley's impressive and savvy political scheming — along with the guaranteed physical safety that came from her partner CT Tamburello — in season 36's Double Agents may just come back to haunt her this season on Spies, Lies, and Allies.ew.com
