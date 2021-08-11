Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley says The Challenge season 37 felt like her 'rookie season all over again'

By Sydney Bucksbaum
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I definitely did learn that there are repercussions for your political actions during previous seasons." When you make power moves on The Challenge, you better be prepared to face the consequences in a later season. And Tula "Big T" Fazakerley's impressive and savvy political scheming — along with the guaranteed physical safety that came from her partner CT Tamburello — in season 36's Double Agents may just come back to haunt her this season on Spies, Lies, and Allies.

ew.com

Comments / 0

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Friendship#Challenge#Double Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosVice

New Euphoria castmember says season 2 is like one long music video

Euphoria season 2 has been compared to “one long music video,” at least according to new cast member Dominic Fike. Dominic was announced earlier this week as the newest addition to the long-gestating season 2’s line-up, where he’ll be playing a “degenerate homie” of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer).
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez says he and Season 37 teammate Lauren Coogan ‘didn’t really align’

Josh Martinez recently opened up about his experiences from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, his fifth appearance on MTV’s reality competition series. The former Big Brother star mentioned being more focused than ever for the season, but unfortunately, it seemed like he and his partner, rookie Lauren Coogan, may not have been working so well together.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Season 23, Episode 14, Endurance Challenge

A new episode of Big Brother 23 aired on Sunday night that went over the results of the Head of Household Competition. The new HOH was decided through a long Endurance Challenge, but CBS provided a large recap to open the night. The week that Christian Birkenberger had as the...
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy tease the mind-bending Reminiscence: 'Everything you know is flipped on its head'

The star and writer-director also discuss uncooperative eels, lost phones, food poisoning, and... Brad Pitt?. In kinetic sci-fi thriller Reminiscence (out Friday), Hugh Jackman is Nick Bannister, a war vet living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast who helps people access lost memories. When new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) goes missing, his life is changed forever. Here, Jackman, 52, and the film's writer-director Lisa Joy (Westworld), 44, break it all down for EW — to a point. "Whatever you think the movie is going to be," says Jackman, "it's going to pivot constantly and keep you on your toes."

Comments / 0

Community Policy