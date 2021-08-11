Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley says The Challenge season 37 felt like her 'rookie season all over again'

The star and writer-director also discuss uncooperative eels, lost phones, food poisoning, and... Brad Pitt?. In kinetic sci-fi thriller Reminiscence (out Friday), Hugh Jackman is Nick Bannister, a war vet living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast who helps people access lost memories. When new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) goes missing, his life is changed forever. Here, Jackman, 52, and the film's writer-director Lisa Joy (Westworld), 44, break it all down for EW — to a point. "Whatever you think the movie is going to be," says Jackman, "it's going to pivot constantly and keep you on your toes."