Bedford, OH

Teens in U-Haul truck escape Bedford police pursuit

Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

By Collin Cunningham

(BEDFORD, Ohio) A pair of teenagers managed to haul Bedford police around for a while before evading them after engaging in a brief chase with officers in their rented U-Haul.

19 News reports that the Bedford authorities responded to a report from Maple Heights Police after the rented moving truck was seen driving above the speed limit in the adjacent community, which is located about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland. When they attempted to pull the box truck over, it sped away and a pursuit ensued.

Bedford Police Chief Marty Semple said the chase took officers from the streets of Bedford to I-77 North, but they ended the chase when the drivers took an exit onto Pershing Avenue in Cleveland.

“Our officers made an excellent decision to terminate the pursuit when they had entered a populated residential area with numerous pedestrians and it became too dangerous to continue,” Stemple said.

Now Bedford officers are continuing to search for the juveniles who were in the truck and have released a description of the vehicle and the suspects to local law enforcement agencies. That description has not been released to the public.

