Public Safety

Amnesty International reports widespread rapes in Tigray

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women have described shocking sexual assaults by Ethiopian soldiers and allied forces in the country’s Tigray conflict, says an Amnesty International report published Wednesday, and its researcher calls it striking how the perpetrators appeared to act without fear of punishment from their commanders. “All...

Arlington, VA
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

Abiy Ahmed
#Amnesty International#Rape#War Crimes#Tigray Region#Ap#The Associated Press#Amhara#United Nations
Ethiopia
Public Safety
Africa
Voice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
BBC

Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, Amnesty International says. The scale of violations during the nine-month conflict in the north of the country amounts to war crimes, the human rights group says. One...
The Guardian

UN ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of mass rape in DRC

The UN has raised the alarm over widespread, systematic sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying there have been reports of armed groups carrying out mass rape. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN refugee agency, said its staff had heard horrific testimonies...
mycbs4.com

ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is closely monitoring events in Afghanistan and is “most concerned by recent reports of escalating violence in the country.”. Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement on Tuesday that he echoes views expressed by the...
AFP
AFP

HRW calls for UN probe, sanctions over Bangladesh 'enforced disappearances'

Human Rights Watch on Monday called for a United Nations probe into the alleged enforced disappearances of Bangladesh opposition activists, demanding sanctions on the officials found responsible. The rights watchdog released a report identifying 86 political activists, businessmen and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who went missing over the past decade. It said disappearances have become a "hallmark" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rule since 2009, a tool for curtailing free speech and criticism. "We want the UN and other international experts to launch an independent investigation, because it has become quite clear that the Bangladesh authorities are willing to look away and even provide impunity for these kinds of abuses," Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's South Asia specialist, told AFP.
WausauPilot
WausauPilot

Local Amnesty International group to meet

WAUSAU – Two area residents are reinvigorating the Amnesty International group in Wausau and invite you to join them. Karla Westscott and Michael Andrews will hold a meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at La Prima Deli, 529 N. Third St. in Wausau. Amnesty International, a Nobel...
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour

Rights group says 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and...
marketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Joe Biden Admits He Isn’t Pulling Out Of Afghanistan

As the Taliban advance, seizing more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, the US Biden Administration is making it more and more clear that the American government’s ‘forever war’ is not ending anytime soon. Despite the stated large withdrawal of US personnel from Afghanistan, said to be completed by September 11 later...
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...

