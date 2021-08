ST. LOUIS, MO – On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Missouri History Museum in St. Louis announced its reopening on Tuesdays via its official Twitter account, @mohistorymuseum. The museum was closed temporarily after banning visits on Tuesdays for the past few weeks. Following this decision, Missouri History Museum changed some of its health protocols. One of them is that visitors are no longer required to make a reservation before coming to the museum.