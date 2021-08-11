Cancel
Tornado Watch Issued for Manitowoc County

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Manitowoc County and all of East-Central Wisconsin until 8 p.m. tonight. A tornado watch indicates that atmospheric conditions observed in and close to the watch area have created a significant risk of producing tornadoes and are normally issued in advance of severe weather. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may become severe with damaging winds-torrential downpours and hail being the main threats along with isolated tornadoes.

#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch Issued#Womt
