Tornado Watch Issued for Manitowoc County
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Manitowoc County and all of East-Central Wisconsin until 8 p.m. tonight. A tornado watch indicates that atmospheric conditions observed in and close to the watch area have created a significant risk of producing tornadoes and are normally issued in advance of severe weather. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may become severe with damaging winds-torrential downpours and hail being the main threats along with isolated tornadoes.www.seehafernews.com
