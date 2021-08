Because of revenue loss from COVID in 2020, the spending by most teams around the league was suppressed, forcing many players coming off fantastic seasons to settle for short-term deals. The Braves opted to let Adam Duvall go to free agency instead of arbitration, and he ended up signing just a one-year, $5 million contract. However, he’s only making $2 million this season; the deal has a $7 million mutual option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout. Either way, he was an incredible bargain for the Marlins, providing them well-above-average production for four months and netting them Alex Jackson in a trade with the Braves. We now know letting Duvall walk for pennies was a mistake — one Anthopoulos can’t make again this offseason.