Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Awesome 98

Kliff Kingsbury Details Prank Pulled on Former Longhorn QB

By Rob Breaux
Posted by 
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kliff Kingsbury has always been a fan of pranks. Last month we heard the story of when Sean McVay had Kingsbury believing that he broke a bunch of NFL rules while the two were out to dinner with Patrick Mahomes early in Kingsbury's time in Arizona. There are numerous other examples out there of locker room and football teams hazing the new guy with some light-hearted fun.

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Longhorns#Cardinals#American Football#Nfl#The Arizona Cardinals#Tiktok#Maters#Texas A M#The New York Giants#The Cleveland Browns#Red Raiders
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Potential Kyler Murray contract extension excited Kliff Kingsbury

The Buffalo Bills recently signed quarterback Josh Allen to a giant six-year, $258 million contract extension. With Allen’s breakout 2020 season earning him the mega-deal, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is hoping for a similar resolution to his future. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping for the same. Kingsbury...
Arizona Cardinals

Kliff's Injury Mystery, And Camp Practice Aftermath

It's no minor deal, but Kliff Kingsbury isn't talking about injuries this training camp. That doesn't mean he won't answer a question about an absent player. Or that a certain player – like J.J. Watt – won't himself talk about a specific injury. But the answer from the Cardinals coach in camp thus far about a player on the sideline is the same – a vague timetable, without noting what the malady actually is.
Posted by
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury needs his birds to fly for success in 2021

Having a topflight passing attack could be the key to the Arizona Cardinals making the playoffs in 2021. Entering the third year of the Kliff Kingsbury era, the Arizona Cardinals are a team with a lot of unanswered questions and unknowns. One thing we can be sure of though: Kingsbury wants his Cardinals to fly high into the Playoffs in 2021.
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury Begins Preseason Preparations for Cardinals

The time for football in the desert is officially here. This Friday, the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys for their first of three preseason games. The grind of training camp now begins to wind down, as the team will shift their focus towards game preparation. Part of...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Memo to Kliff: Sit Kyler Murray in the preseason

The Arizona Cardinals open their preseason this Friday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plans on planning. That’s a mistake. Due to the ongoing pandemic, numerous Arizona Cardinals were negatively affected by the lack of a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
tigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy