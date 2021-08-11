East Cobb coaches find players were adaptable in 2020

MARIETTA — During the 2020 football season, coaches discovered how perseverant, determined and self-disciplined their players actually were. “The thing I saw with all our players is their ability to adapt and overcome,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said Wednesday during East Cobb Pigskin Preview at Indian Hills Country Club, presented by the East Cobb Area Council. “Every day, there was something different, a new protocol. The kids took it head-on.”