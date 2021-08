Two goals in as many minutes from Joao Carvalho sealed victory for the Reds, as they saw off Derek Adams' Bradford City to progress through to the second round of the EFL Cup. Callum Cooke's second-half curling free kick wasn't enough to peg back a youthful Nottingham Forest side who dealt two hammer blows five minutes before the interval. Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel and Carvalho combined for both goals and rewarded Forest for their assured first round showing.