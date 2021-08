While it is unlikely that you are part of the 8,000 fans selected by lottery to attend tonight’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, you can still have some fun watching (and wagering) on the game. Constructed to mirror the old Comiskey Park, home to the White Sox for roughly 80 years, the new park is fit with many overlays to the famed movie, including a cornfield entrance by players via a movable portion of fencing in right field.