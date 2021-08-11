'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Texans?

Yeah, yeah. We all tuned in Tuesday night to HBO's Hard Knocks series featuring the Dallas Cowboys. Even if it does star the Houston Texans' in-state rivals, it is nonetheless a TV show about football.

Dak Prescott's scarred ankle and sore arm. Jerry Jones' tears (and over-salted McGriddle). Ezekiel Elliott's questionable gift-wrapping. Mike McCarthy's weird fascination with Austin Powers.

But why the Cowboys?

"America's Team" might be the NFL's most valuable franchise at $6.5 billion but, in case anyone has been keeping up, the organization hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl in 26 years.

While the Cowboys are making their third appearance on Hard Knocks, there are 19 teams yet to be in the spotlight. The Texans, of course, got the leading role once upon a time, but that was way back in 2015.

Six years ago the show's narratives included a quarterback battle between Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer, J.J. Watt's insane workout regime, Jadeveon Clowney returning from a knee injury and - the highlight - Vince Wilfork showing up in overalls big enough to fit a 325-pound behemoth of a defensive tackle.

Why not Round 2 for the Texans? They might not be one of the NFL's best teams in 2021, but they should be one of the most interesting.

If HBO turned its cameras to the sights, sounds and storylines in Houston, America would be fixated. The Top 5 plots:

5. Justin Time - One of the few stars remaining in Houston, safety Justin Reid enters his contract season.

4. Saint Nick? - New general manager Nick Caserio is making his mark on a depleted roster by drafting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills and Michigan receiver Nico Collins.

3. Coach Culley - Anyone but Bill O'Brien, right? David Culley has coached in the NFL for 27 seasons, but Houston's new head coach has never been as much as an offensive coordinator. He does have experienced help in former NFL head coach and respected defensive guru Lovie Smith.

2. Deep in the Heart - With long-time fan favorite and forever face of the franchise J.J. Watt gone to Arizona, how will the organization deal with having its soul ripped out?

1. Deshaun Drama - Let's face it, with 22 pending lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and a trade demand still pending from January, the NFL 2020 passing leader Deshaun Watson could have his own show.