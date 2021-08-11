Cancel
Agriculture

Emergency Haying, Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres Available to Help Livestock Producers Weather Drought

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 8 days ago

Agricultural producers impacted by drought can now request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in certain South Dakota counties, while still receiving their full rental payment for the land. “Drought is heavily impacting livestock producers in South Dakota and across the country, and emergency haying or grazing...

