"In my opinion mothers of cherished sons frequently seem to regard the younger more attractive woman as competition..." I hate toxic people, and after mixing with a number of bitchy females at both school and university, avoid them at all costs. But writing about them is cathartic. The most intense form of toxic relationship is one you cannot walk away from. You have a compulsive need to remain with the person who is damaging you, and are therefore completely trapped. There are many such scenarios. Perhaps you cannot afford to leave your partner as you need to work together to provide a roof over your head and the basic necessities for your children. Maybe your partner threatens to kill you or themselves if you leave. Or your partner has developed cancer and if you stepped away at such a difficult time, guilt would destroy you.